Nancy Jeanne Reedy
Nancy Jeanne Reedy, 75, of Bergton, died Aug. 3, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Westerville, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Harold and Eva Mae Mills Hassenpflug.
She retired after 28 years in the parts purchasing department at Truck Enterprise, Inc. Nancy was a member of Independent Community Church in Singers Glen, where she was treasurer and organist for 30 plus years.
On May 4, 1985, she married Shirley Reedy Jr., who preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Bill Coleman and wife, Terri, of Bergton, Jeff Coleman of Craigsville; a daughter, Marsha Wade and husband, Scott, of Lebanon; a stepson, Barry Reedy of Fulks Run; a stepdaughter, Shelly Reedy of Virginia; a sister, Eva Drummond and husband, Gary, of Timberville; a brother, Leon Hassenpflug and wife, Amy, of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Bradley Coleman (Jen Reese) of Bergton, Jesse Coleman (Michelle) of New Market, Dustin Coleman of Mayland, Bryan Wade (Tasha Lynn) of Weaversville, N.C., Shana Hardy (Steven) of Timberville; six great-grandchildren; and her companion, Sam Caricoffe of Harrisonburg.
Pastor Richard Delawder will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Independent Community Church, 11587 Turleytown Road, Singers Glen. Burial will follow the service at 1 p.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home during those hours only to view and sign a guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Volunteer Resue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
