Nancy “Jewel” Berry, 94, of Stanardsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her son’s home surrounded by her family.
Jewel was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Rockingham County, Va., daughter of the late Robert Newton Wright Sr. and Nannie Belle Lam Wright.
In addition to her parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Warren Berry; son, Donald “Donnie” Ray Morris; brothers, Ralph Wright, Fay Blondell Wright, Glenwood “Snag” Wright, Robert “Bobby” Wright Jr. and sisters, Viola Wright and Helen Gooden.
Jewel is survived by her son, Robert “B.J.” W. Morris and wife, Sheila Hensley Morris, of Elkton, Va.; stepson, Bobby Berry of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughter, Teresa Morris Rogers and husband, Charles Rogers, of Crozet, Va.; grandson, Bobby Morris Jr. and wife, Mary Beth Morris, of Montego Bay, Jamaica; stepgranddaughters, Jenny Ferrario of Aldie, Va., and Kristin Berry of Fairfax, Va.; great-grandson, Tanner Morris, of Durham, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Hailey Rogers, of Crozet, Va.; and many special nieces and nephews.
Jewel was a longtime member of Stanardsville United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her special carrot cake made for church fund raisers. Jewel worked 19 years at Metro Pants Co. in Harrisonburg, Va. Often when it was her lunch break, she and some of the other girls would run down to Jess’s Lunch and order hot dogs and fries and run back up the street to work. Jewel and Warren loved to take bus trips up and down the east coast. Twice a year they would travel to Charlotte, N.C. to the NASCAR race where they would meet their NASCAR family. She loved baking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Family and friends may visit Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va., to pay their respect from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jewel’s memory to Legacy Hospice of Harrisonburg, c/o CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Esther Roach of Ruckersville, Va., who provided care and companionship to Jewel for over two years, as well as to Legacy Hospice for their care.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.
Ryan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
