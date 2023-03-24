Nancy L. East
Nancy L. East (nee Laughlin) born March 29, 1924, passed on March 20, 2023.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Clifford Lyle East Jr. She leaves behind three sons, Clifford Lyle East III (Orlando, Fla.), Dale Laughlin East (West Hollywood, Calif.), and Gilford Kyle East (Virginia).
Nancy was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. to Okey and Frida (Fischer) Laughlin. Nancy attended Parkersburg High School and later worked at Imperial Ice Cream. She was an active dog trainer and horse enthusiast, leading numerous parades and eventually conducting the 1970 US Census on horseback in Loudon County. She met her husband, Cliff, when he was traveling through Parkersburg on business.
Nancy and Cliff married July 6, 1957. Cliff’s being a minister within the Virginia United Methodist Conference resulted in frequent relocations within the state, including Alexandria, Roanoke, Danville, Altavista, Leesburg, Poquoson, Richmond, Great Falls, and McLean.
Nancy was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, United Methodist Women, and her church choir. While raising her sons, she worked for Sarah Coventry Jewelry. Once the boys were out of the house, she began working with Airline Tariff Publishing at Dulles International Airport, which allowed Nancy and Cliff to travel the world.
Once Cliff retired, they relocated from Northern Virginia to Harrisonburg, naming their house Dunn Movin’. In Harrisonburg, Nancy worked at BB&T Bank until she retired. She was happiest when she was busy with sorority and church activities, gardening, and traveling. In addition, she was an active domino’s champ, playing weekly with The Domino Dolls.
There will be no formal funeral service, but a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
