Nancy L. Wright
Nancy Lee Myers Wright, 93 years and 8 months, a resident of Roanoke, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Wright was born April 7, 1927, in Rockingham County and was a daughter and last surviving child of the late Luther “L.A.” Amos and Lenora Willie Forbes Myers.
She worked at Belk for 33 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Linville High School Alumni Association and Sunrise Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg.
Surviving are her three children, Robert Curtis (Sarah) Wright of Dolores, Colo., Peggy L. Wright-Walker of Roanoke, Va., and Marilyn (Lynn) Wright Shoemaker of Thomasville, Pa.; her beloved cat, Miss Maggie, who gave her so much love and joy.
Grandchildren, Reid (Sadie Rose, fiancée’) Wright, Kimberly (Justin, fiancé) Wright, Maxx Wright, Rebecca (Scott) Shoemaker, Katie (Josh) Wells; five great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Russell (Jean) Myers, Dorothy (Earl) Frazier, Marie (Al) Reisenberg, Eunice (JR) Dean, Rayburn “Date” (Virginia) Myers, Geneva (Carl) Craun, Thelma (Dewitt) Craun and Gerald Meyers. Preceded in death by grandson, Keith Wright, and son-in-law, Jim Walker; nephews, Donnie Craun, Jerry Myers, and Nancy Myers Thompson.
Dr. J.D. Glick and the Rev. Garold Sanger will conduct a graveside service Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.