Nancy Lee (Cook) Welliver
Nancy Lee (Cook) Welliver, 84, wife of William O. Welliver of Verona, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Welliver was born in Staunton to the late Harry Marshall, Sr. and Edith Myrtle (Kratzer) Cook.
She was a Public Health Nurse at the Staunton/Augusta Health Department prior to retirement.
In addition to her husband, surviving family members include two daughters, Debra Welliver-Kiracofe (Kevin G.) and Kathy Ann Welliver (Donna Leigh Ashe); a brother, Harry M. Cook, Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Cook-Miller, and four grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Shawna Hiner.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
