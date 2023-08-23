Nancy Lee Craun, a dedicated teacher and beloved member of the Bridgewater community, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2023, at the age of 91.
She was born April 24, 1932, in Bridgewater, Va. to the late Clarence Filmore and Nettie (Patterson) Craun.
Nancy devoted her life to the pursuit of education. She graduated from Bridgewater High School, class of 1949, and Bridgewater College, class of 1970, and earned a BA in Elementary Education and Spanish. She also studied in Madrid, Spain in the summer of 1967. Her impact on the community was immeasurable, as her passion for teaching extended far beyond the walls of the Pleasant Valley Elementary School, where she taught for over 30 years. Nancy was active in the Craun and Wise family farms. She was also active at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church where she directed the children's choir, and held various other positions.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her nieces, Dr. Nancy Ellen Wise Jordan and husband, Stephen, and Barbara Jean Wise Johnson and husband, David; nephew, Charles Lee Wise and wife, Wanda; and great-nieces, Laurel Brooke Wise and Lindsey Elise Wise.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Fauver Craun Wise and husband, Stanley Quinter Wise, and brother, Herbert Filmore Craun.
A graveside service celebrating Nancy's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mossy Creek Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Spire and the Rev. James Smith officiating.
Friends may call Friday, Aug. 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bridgewater Retirement Community's Unity House for their support and care over the past two years.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
