Nancy Lee (Jones) Rodeffer
Nancy Lee (Jones) Rodeffer, 83, widow of Warren Henry Rodeffer, passed awayThursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton.
Mrs. Rodeffer was born in Staunton, Va., on Jan. 28, 1939, a daughter of the late James Neff Jones and Charlotte Alice (Garrett) Jones.
Nancy was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren and a founding member of Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Rodeffer was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband of 60 years and her parents, Mrs. Rodeffer was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jo (Jones) Bartley.
Surviving are three daughters, Kimberly Funk and her husband, Steve, of Missoula, Mont., Gail Fifer and her husband, David, of Mount Solon, Va., and Stacy Sutherland and her husband, Ernie, of Fort Defiance, Va.; nine grandchildren, Kara Malcolm (Steve), Kris Michael (Willie), Kimberlee Michael (Sarah), Kendall Michael, Elizabeth Funk (Jay), Jonathan Funk (Stefanie), Justin Sutherland (Tabitha), Andrew Sutherland (Katie), and Cory Sutherland (Samantha); 13 great-grandchildren, Britton, Lane, Tristan, Kinze, McKinley, Lakyn, Silas, Ellis, Kali, Ferris, Charlotte, Annabelle, and Violet; a brother-in-law, Bill Griner; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Christopher Knoedler and Mr. Don Landes. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private in Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
