Nancy Lee Marston Cave passed from this life on March 31, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
She was born on March 29, 1933, to the late Edward Jackson and Olga Bell Marston in Luray.
On September 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, George Cave, who preceded her in death.
Nancy and George had two daughters, who survive, Glenrose Dameron (Les) and Georgia Lee Berry (Clint Biller), both of Luray.
Nancy was one of 12 children. She was preceded in death by siblings Hilda Burner, Evelyn Woodward, Junior Marston, Elaine Moyer, Bell Griffith, Muriel Williams, Doug Marston and Donnie Marston.
She is survived by siblings Eleanor Gochenour and Kenny Marston, both of Luray, and Cleo Weatherman of Rileyville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was an exceptional homemaker and cook. She will be long-remembered for her cakes and pies. Nancy loved music and spending time on her front porch. Nancy loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Luray.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department or to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad.
