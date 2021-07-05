Nancy Lee Proctor Page
Nancy Lee Proctor Page passed away Friday, July, 2nd 2021. Nancy was born August 3rd, 1930 to Verlin Sr. and Emma Weatherholtz Proctor. Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands; Marvin L. Polk, Jr. and Louis C. Page, Jr., brothers; Irving, Verlin Jr., Daniel, John, Quinton, Francis (Dizz), sisters; Helen, Joanna, Emma Lou, Betty, and Connie.
Nancy is survived by her sisters; Syvilla Pence, June Hyde, Patsy Snootz, a son; Marvin L. Polk, III (Vickie), a stepson; Michael B. Page, a step daughter; Patricia Gober (Gordan), step grandchildren; Christopher and Zachary Page, Kiera, Aislias, and Zachary Gober, many nieces and nephews, and good friends; Fonda and Richard Cullers.
By Nancy’s side as she went to be with the Lord was Marvin, Vickie, and loving caregivers; Florance, Victoria, Paislie, Patsy, Theresa, Vickie M.
Internment services will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7th at Mount Jackson Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Proctor.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
