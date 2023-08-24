Nancy Lee Revercomb Brubaker slipped peacefully from this earth on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the age of 91. She was the only daughter of Lester Sherman and Stella Eve Revercomb.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel West Brubaker, and four children: Barry Brubaker (Nancy) and children, Jason and Oksana; Lynn Brubaker (Becky) and children, Lindsay and Brett; Thomas Brubaker (LeAnne) and children, Nicolaus and Patton; Lisa Brubaker Hopkins (Walter) and children, Hillary, Evan, and Helena. Additionally, she was “MomMom” to nine great-grandchildren.
Nancy grew up on the farm established by her grandfather, H.C. Revercomb on Waggy’s Creek in Ottobine, Va. Later she and her husband would improve and enlarge the farm, renaming it Shenmont after the valley and mountains in which it is nestled. It continues in the family with 4th and 5th generations living on and near the land continuing its success. In addition to the farm with its award-winning Guernsey cattle, they founded the Virginia Silo Company and Rockingham Ready-Mix Co.
Nancy graduated from Dayton High School. While journeying by train to the 4-H National Club Congress in Chicago, she met a young man from Franklin County, Va. Love blossomed and they were married on Aug. 23, 1952. She and Daniel began their extraordinary lives together during which she kept her promise to her mother and graduated from Madison College (JMU) with a B.S. in Education in 1956.
The Brubaker home was never empty. Besides their four children, Nancy enjoyed having exchange students from across the world. Eventually, she established the Nancy Revercomb Brubaker ‘56 Endowed Scholarship for Foreign Exchange Students in the College of Business at JMU. Continuing her interest in embracing others, she frequently taught ESL to Vietnamese refugees at her former high school in Dayton.
For years Nancy served as a 4-H leader insisting all her children become 4-H all-stars. The Rockingham County Fair was a fixture in their lives where they showed cattle and Nancy was a long-time judge of the canning and home goods competitions. In addition to 4-H, Nancy was dedicated to the Ruritans and was named a Ruritan Tom Downing Fellow. She and her husband eventually established a permanent educational fund at the Ruritan National Foundation.
Continuing her philanthropy work, she volunteered at the Bridgewater Retirement Community for over 30 years, serving on its board for six. Additionally, she volunteered many years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She served on the board of the Fort Harrison museum in Dayton, Va. She supported the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, Blue Ridge Community College, and helped endow the Anna B. Mow symposium lecture series at Bridgewater College. For their generosity to the community, she and her husband were named Philanthropists of the Year 2019 by the Shenandoah chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Nancy always said she “bled purple” for her alma mater JMU and was an active supporter of its athletic events. She and Dan also enjoyed travel, highlighted by a return to her ancestors’ native Germany to witness the Oberammergau passion play. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was an avid reader. Most importantly, she was a woman of great faith that sustained her and her beloved family.
Nancy’s desire was to donate her body to science and arrangements are being made by Kyger Funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society or Fort Harrison, both located in Dayton, Va.
