Nancy Lee Smith Wheelbarger
Nancy Lee (Smith) Wheelbarger, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Wheelbarger was born June 27, 1933, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lester Adkins and Sara Frances (Knicely) Smith Sr.
She was a homemaker. Mrs. Wheelbarger enjoyed listening to gospel music and spending time with her family. She took care of each of her grandchildren.
On Sept. 29, 1949, she married Lester Paul “Pepper” Wheelbarger, who preceded her in death on July 27, 2001.
She is survived by her children, Benjamin Wheelbarger and wife, Karen, of Rockingham, Deborah Sheffer and husband, Charles, of Mount Solon, Jane Hess of Harrisonburg and John Wheelbarger of Harrisonburg; siblings, Jean Harper of Hinton and Ray Lynn Smith and wife, Ellen, of Rockingham; sisters-in-law, June Smith and Diana Umbel; grandchildren, Renee Liskey (David), Tarah Mumbert (Nathaniel), Benjamin Wheelbarger (Cristy), Chad Sheffer (Jenny), Leslie Huffman (Dennis), Dionne Robinson-Jenkins (Terrell), Danielle Peyton (Stanley), Derrick Hess; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wheelbarger was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Smith and Lester Smith, and a brother-in-law, Paul Harper.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fellowship United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows and Wilma White officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6 until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
