Nancy Lorraine Garst Trout went to the arms of her Lord on the afternoon of January 29, 2022, surrounded by her sons, their wives, and the loving staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was born in Roanoke County, in October of 1924. Her parents were Levi and Margie (John) Garst, deceased. She thought for years she was named for a horse named Nancy and their wood burning kitchen stove, a “Lorraine." Nancy had two brothers, George, and Bernice John (BJ), deceased, and five sisters, Marie, Louise, Pauline (Polly), Dorothy (Dottie), and Miriam (Sally) deceased. She was married to Philip Edwin Trout, also of Roanoke County, in 1945, and their marriage was special and loving until Phil’s death in 1986. She is survived by her two sons, David (Mardi White) of Vienna, VA and Robert (Marleen Stene) of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by two grandchildren Jordan Elizabeth Trout (Mark Frandsen) of Denver, CO, and Jackson Levi Trout (Danielle Runck) of Bozeman, MT. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Alice Lee Hopkins of Bridgewater Retirement Community who often visited Nancy to give her love and support.
Nancy started life on a farm in Roanoke County but moved to Salem as a child due to the early death of her father, Levi, in 1934. She helped her mother run a boarding house in Salem on Market Street as a teenager. She graduated from Andrew Lewis High School (Salem, VA) in 1942, and Bridgewater College (Bridgewater, VA) in 1950.
Nancy was a pioneer in juggling career and family life. In the early 50’s Phil and Nancy were the Managers of Camp Bethel, a Church of the Brethren summer camp near Troutville, VA. In the late 50’s she worked part time in the University Health Clinic while Phil went to Graduate School at Florida State University. After their move in 1957 to Bridgewater, VA for Phil’s position teaching music at Bridgewater College she worked as a Home Economist for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (1961-1968). After purchasing all the antique furniture she wanted from the farming community of Rockingham County, she changed careers and became a 6th grade teacher for Rockingham County Schools, starting at Dayton Elementary and finishing at Bridgewater Elementary School (1969-1989). She was a proud member of the National Education Association, the Virginia Education Association, and the Rockingham County Education Association. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA).
Nancy had a strong spiritual streak, nurtured by her parents, that resulted in a life-long commitment to the Church of the Brethren. She provided strong but sensitive leadership as Moderator of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren during the planning and construction of a new building and served on the Board of Administration for several terms. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher at the church for many years.
Following her retirement in 1989 she turned her attention to town and travel. She served two terms on the Bridgewater Town Council in the 1990’s and contributed to many town improvements during her terms including planting trees in streets leading to the town, the development of Oakdale Park, and new Christmas lights. Following her terms on town council she served on the Bridgewater Planning Commission, the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Social Services Advisory Committee and was a long-standing member of the Bridgewater Rotary Club, serving as president 1994-1995. She also served the Bridgewater Retirement Community Auxiliary in leadership positions including Vice President and President. Nancy was modest about her accomplishments but they were recognized by others; she received the Bridgewater College Ripples Society Medal for Service in 2002 and the Rotary Club Paul Harris Award. She enjoyed travelling and visited Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, Russia, China, and most of Europe.
A celebration of her life and service will be held at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Saturday, April 2, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers Nancy requested contributions in her memory to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren Foundation or the Bridgewater Retirement Community Foundation.
