Nancy Lou (Breeden) Lam
Nancy Lou (Breeden) Lam, 82, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Nancy was born Dec. 5, 1940, in the Thoroughfare area and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Verdie Breeden of Elkton.
She attended Jollett Bible Mission and enjoyed camping, gardening and wood crafting. She and her husband built furniture for a number of years and she retired after many years at James Madison University. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed by all those who loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Maynard Breeden, Leroy Breeden and Charles Breeden; and sisters, Christina Lam, Merle Eppard and Naomi Rush.
On March 2, 1957, she married Orbin Franklin (Tom) Lam, who preceded her in death on July 20, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Steven Lam and wife, Patty, of Elkton; brother, Eddie Breeden; grandchildren, Jason Lam, Jesse Lam and wife, Amber, Briana Sutherland and husband, Justin, all of Elkton, Cheyenne Simmon and husband, Chase, of Linville; great-grandchildren, Justice Eppard, Darius and Zander Lam, Peyton, Daniel and Clinton Sutherland, Caroline and C.J. Simmons; step-grandchild, Kierstin Lam; foster son raised in the home, Frank Dean; special nephews, Junior Lam and Freddie Lam and special niece, Lori Loker.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Ellen Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial to follow at Hensley Cemetery in Throughfare.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
