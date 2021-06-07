Nancy Louise Stroop Lloyd, 74, of Quicksburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Archie Webster will officiate.
Mrs. Lloyd was born May 25, 1947, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late George and Pearl Southerly Stroop.
She was a graduate of Broadway High School and a former seamstress at H.D. Lee and Shenandoah Knitting Mills. She attended He Is For Us Ministries in Luray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Lloyd, whom she married on Sept. 22, 1967.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Joyce Fulcher and husband, David, of Mount Jackson; two brothers, Tommy Stroop and wife, Jan, of Timberville and Bobby Stroop and wife, Penny, of Oxford, N.J.; and granddaughter, Holly Fansler and husband, C.B., of Mount Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to He Is For Us Ministries Building Fund, 508 W. Main St., Luray, VA 22835.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Friends may also sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
