Nancy Lucile Hudson Irvine
Nancy Lucile Hudson Irvine died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a short illness. She lived at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born in Fleming County, Ky. on Oct. 4, 1929, the daughter of Clifton Herriott Hudson, and Nancy Graham Thompson.
Nancy Lu graduated from Agnes Scott College, worked for a year as an assistant to a urologist in Lexington, Ky., then graduated from Assembly’s Training School (now Union Presbyterian Seminary). She served as the Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church of York, S.C. She then taught fourth grade in suburban Richmond. Later in life, Nancy Lu worked as a secretary for a construction company and later in an orthodontist’s office. As a volunteer, she founded an interdenominational peace group in Park Ridge, N.J. She co-founded the Elon, N.C., chapter of Habitat For Humanity, and once met Jimmy Carter in that capacity. During her long retirement, she lived near or at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
On August 25, 1955, she married John Montgomery Irvine, IV, of Wexford, Pa. They had three children: Carol Thompson Irvine Wells of Dubois, Pa., David Hudson Irvine (wife Jamie Friedman) of Carlsbad, Calif., and Jed White Irvine (wife Laurie Barshay) of Corvallis, Ore. All these survive, as do grandchildren Daniel John DeWald (partner Angel Wildey) of Klamath Falls, Ore., Richard Andrew DeWald of Oakridge, Ore., Zachary Oleg Irvine and Faith Alesia Irvine of Carlsbad, Calf., Forrest Emerson Irvine of Corvallis, Ore., and one great-grand-daughter, Natalie Marie DeWald of Klamath Falls, Ore. Nancy Lu was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Wells.
Nancy Lu’s husband, John, predeceased her in 2018. He was a Presbyterian, then United Church of Christ minister. He served at three Presbyterian churches in Castle Hayne, N.C., Winchester, Va., and Millersburg, Ky.; and at two UCC churches in Park Ridge, N.J. and Elon, N.C. While their children were growing up, Nancy Lu divided her time, energy and love between home and volunteering in many capacities at church. She enjoyed doing craft projects to make her home more beautiful.
Showing endless kindness and patience, Nancy Lu supported her husband’s passion for birding, and did the work required to make a home clean and put food on the table every day. Whatever the challenge, she kept her sense of humor, with a smile that was “halfway to cracking up but retained the dignified recollection that someone has to be in charge.” More than once, Nancy Lu and John opened their home and provided a stable home environment to people in need for years at a time; a high school friend of son Dave’s, Phil DeAnguera, is to this day an honorary family member.
Once COVID restrictions have been lifted, a service for family and the larger community will be scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
