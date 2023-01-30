Nancy Marie Flaherty, 85, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
She was born in Washington, D.C. on May 10, 1937, and was a daughter of John and Margaret (Miller) Flaherty.
Nancy had worked as dispatcher for the Bridgewater Police Department, Bridgewater Rescue Squad, Lindsey Funeral Home in Bridgewater, a phlebotomist in RMH Blood Bank and Lab Corp., and did DNA testing for the State of Virginia, retired in 2007.
She is survived by her children, William "Bill" (Maggie) Kyger of Bridgewater, Pat Kyger of Port Republic, Beth (Steve) Pence of Shenandoah, and Jennifer "Jenny" (Jeff) Heatwole of Harrisonburg; sister, Margaret (Don) Miller of Harrisonburg; brother, John (Norma) O'Flaherty of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren, Katie Frazier, Meg Druga, Riley Kyger, Wesley Kyger, Rebecca Pence, Zach Pence, Dylan Heatwole, Brett Heatwole, and Chase Heatwole; and five great-grandchildren, Palmer Frazier, Lizzie Druga, Waylon Campbell, Bellamy Campbell, and Sawyer Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Butler officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Retirement Community Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
