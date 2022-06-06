Those who love her said goodbye to Nancy “Mitzi” Lee MacAllister on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. Born in Singers Glen to Emmer Preston and Maud Swank Lee on June 14, 1924, she lived nearly 98 years, all in Singers Glen except for a homesick year at Bridgewater College. She received her lifelong nickname of Mitzi from her aunt Mabel Ruddle, after a child movie star from the 1930s, Mitzi Green.
Mitzi was the youngest of four children. Her siblings, all deceased, were Marie Lee May (husband, Everette) of Bethesda, Md., Reuel Swank Lee (wife, Lois Arthur) of Havelock, N.C., and Madge Lee Beazley (husband, Bill) of Abilene, Texas. Mitzi graduated from Linville-Edom High School in 1941.
On June 7, 1944, the day after D-Day, Mitzi married her high school sweetheart, Charles Carter MacAllister at Camp Breckinridge in Henderson, Ky., a month before he shipped out to Europe for WWII. Charles preceded her in death on April 11, 2000. Mitzi’s loving care of him during his 27-year struggle with heart disease sustained his life.
In 1961, Mitzi became postmaster at Singers Glen, a post she held for 34 years, following her mother’s tenure in the same position for 46 years. Mitzi loved interacting with her patrons, telling her family she liked to make people “feel more important than they believed they were.” Her adept handling of the various procedures and policies of the postal service led to her being a resource for surrounding small office postmasters who often called on her for assistance and advice. She enjoyed attending trainings and learning new information related to her job. She was a lifelong member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church in Singers Glen, holding several positions of leadership throughout the years.
In her retirement, Mitzi was a volunteer at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society. She was also active with the local chapter of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees). Mitzi enjoyed gardening and yard work, traveling with her kids, and playing with her dogs. She famously did not like to cook or do housework.
She is survived by her son, Dale, and daughter, Joan and her husband, Rich Eberly, all of Singers Glen. She is also survived by her buddy, the family dog, Slick, and predeceased by another beloved family dog, Trip. Several caregivers became members of the family in her later years, most recently Heather Good, Kristen Goering, Tammy Cook, and Shirley Koogler. Special thanks go to First Choice Hospice for their excellent care and guidance.
All are welcome to a graveside service to be held at Singers Glen Cemetery on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Karen Burke will officiate. A Celebration of Mitzi’s Life will take place at a later date. Services are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home. There will be no viewing. Friends may sign the book at McMullens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family will not be present, and the casket will be closed.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen VA 22850 or Donovan Memorial UM Church, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.