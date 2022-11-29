COURTLAND -- Nancy Norvelle Rupert, 79, passed away on Nov. 27, 2022. She was born in Rockingham County, Va., to Walter and Golden Norvelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Joan, Alan and Don; and her granddaughter, Anna Marie.
Nancy grew up in Rockingham County and graduated from Albemarle County High School. Her first job was with the University of Virginia and later with Albemarle County Sheriff's office, where she was deputized. She was invited to appear on CBS' gameshow "To Tell The Truth" in 1963 at age 20 as the real "First Female Deputy Sheriff of the East Coast." To Kitty Carlisle's chagrin, Nancy won the game and the prize of her all expense paid trip to New York City.
She would leave her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains that she was raised in and all she knew for the love of her life that wore blue...gun metal blue of the Virginia State Police. She married Charles Kenneth Rupert of Pennsylvania on March 30, 1968. They would relocate to Southampton County where she lived 48 years of their 54 years married.
Known by most as the sweet smile that greeted you at Family Medical Practice in Franklin, she was later known just as fondly for her time working with her beloved soil and plants at Grayson & Emma's Garden Spot.
She was a member of Courtland Baptist Church. Her family was her everything. No better pleasure she found in this world than the love of her grandchildren. Gardening in her wild flower beds, watching corny Hallmark movies, quilting heirloom hand stitched quilts for every grandchild and her long phone calls with her dear friends...these were her worldly treasures. Her Lord was her compass rose. She taught her daughters to love Him with all their hearts and this love now her legacy. Her darling Charlie, the butter to her bread and the breath unto her life.
She is survived by her dear husband, Charles Rupert of Courtland; her daughters, JoAnna Gooden (Anthony) and Jessica Stuart (Thomas); and grandchildren, Grace and Gabriel Gooden and Addison Stuart.
A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin, Va. at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. There will be a reception following at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Courtland Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Union Missions Ministries of Norfolk. Donations to: P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514 or www.unionministries.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.