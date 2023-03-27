Nancy ‘Nan’ Bowman
A Celebration of Life event in honor of Nancy “Nan” Bowman, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Duck Run Natural Cemetery (1886 Windswept Lane, Penn Laird, Va). A reception will immediately follow at Hotel Madison (710 South Main St., Harrisonburg, Va.) starting at Noon. Casual attire is encouraged. Attendees may park for free at the parking lot behind the Hotel, utilizing the entrance on South Mason Street--follow directions to “hotel overflow” parking. Event details are also available at Kyger Funeral Home’s website (www.kygers.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.