Nancy “Nan” Bowman, 84, passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Nan was a much-loved mother, devoted grandmother, loyal sister and loving friend to many.
Born March 13, 1938, in Richmond, Va., Nan was a daughter of Ned R. and Vesta Schulz Albaugh. She grew up in a number of cities across the U.S., including Bellefontaine, Ohio, Baltimore, Md. and Roanoke, Va., moving frequently due to her father’s work. After graduating from William Fleming High School in 1956, she attended the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, graduating in 1960.
Throughout her life, Nan was an avid, talented artist. She enjoyed painting, crafting and refinishing furniture, and always sought to support other creative individuals within her community. She found tremendous joy in sharing her passion for art with children, especially her grandchildren.
A longtime resident of Harrisonburg, Nan was a member of the Grace Covenant Church. A lover of flowers and gardening, she participated in the Spotswood Garden Club. She was also a member of the Beverley Street Studio School in Staunton. She wore a number of different hats during her professional life, teaching elementary school art prior to selling real estate for Real Estate 3, Prudential Funkhouser and Coldwell Banker until her retirement.
Nan is preceded in death by both parents; her stepmother, Marjorie Albaugh; brother, Joe Albaugh; sister, Kaye Murray and Kaye’s husband, Roger.
Mrs. Bowman is survived by a son, Todd Bowman and his wife, Charlotte; a daughter, Lauren Bowman and her husband, Jaime Williams; a brother, John Albaugh and his wife, Susan; a sister, Robin Wong and her husband, Ed; and four grandchildren, Grayson Bowman, Genevieve Bowman, Tristan Williams and Baylen Williams.
A celebration of Nan’s life is being planned by family members at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in April. More details will be available soon on the Kyger Funeral Home's website (www.kygers.com).
In lieu of flowers, Nan’s family asks that you support your favorite causes, especially those that provide help to your local community.
Condolences may be shared by visiting Kyger's website (www.kygers.com).
