Nancy Lou Reedy Lam, 77, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away May 29, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Lam was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Clyde Raymond and Susan Virginia Corbin Reedy.
She had worked as a seamstress at Sancar and Hartz until her retirement. She loved her family, grandchildren and was always a happy person. Mrs. Lam was a member of Morning View Mennonite Church.
On, July 22, 1966, she married Carter Bertram Lam, who preceded her in death July 18, 2018.
Surviving are two children, Clint Lam of Singers Glen and Dennsie Rice and husband, Richie, of New Market; sisters, Charlotte Whetzel and Thelma Ritchie and husband, John; sister-in-law, Lucille Reedy; and two grandchildren, Blake Rice and Cody Rice.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lam was preceded in death by her siblings, John Edward Reedy, Franklin Leon Reedy, Robert Marshall Reedy, Warren David Reedy, Paul Edwin Reedy, Linda Zirkle and Helen Craun.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed and all other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
