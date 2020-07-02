Nancy Shifflett Puffenbarger, 77, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
She was born May 13, 1943, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Ernest H. Shifflett Sr. and Naomi “Cupie” C. Tusing Shifflett.
Nancy graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1961; she was a seamstress at Metro Pants, a waitress at Ole Virginia Ham Café and later retired from Kathy’s Restaurant in Staunton, where she had numerous friends. She was a member of the Metro Pants softball team and Hose Company No. 4 Auxiliary.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Grogg and husband, Mike, and Tina Puffenbarger and husband, Scott Bowman, all of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Trevor, Preston (Hannah), Austin and Lydia Grogg, Drew Bowman and bonus grandson, Mel Strother; two great-grandchildren, Avery Atkinson-Grogg and Henry Grogg; two brothers, Larry W. Shifflett and wife, Pat, and Ernest H. Shifflett Jr. and wife, Sandy, all of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Carol Stickley; and special friends, Sandra Monger Shifflett and Elmer and Janice Lokey.
Friends may visit at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the funeral home with Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Co. No. 4 Auxiliary, 130 Westfield Court, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.