Nancy Switzer Sowers, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home, after an extended illness.
Nancy was born on November 23, 1935 in Harrisonburg. She is the daughter of the late George Frederick and Elizabeth Kemper Switzer.
Nancy is survived by John A. Sowers, her husband of 63 years. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Zirkle of Charlottesville; her son, Jay Sowers and his wife, Rachel, of Silverthorne, Colorado, and their children, James and Clare; her daughter, Cathy McLennan and her husband, Cameron, of Richmond, and their son, Lachlan. She is also survived by Kemper and Sowers family cousins, nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a lifelong native of Harrisonburg, a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and Mary Baldwin College. She was a lifetime and active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving as chair of the Altar Guild for 12 years. Nancy taught elementary school for five years and worked several years for the local Red Cross Chapter. She was a long term and active member of the Spotswood Garden Club, and held various offices over the years. As a very active tennis player, she participated in a number of tournaments and played on USTA teams. She loved to ski and enjoyed skiing locally and on many ski trips. Nancy also loved the beach, and particularly the annual Sowers’ Family beach trips. Among her many friends were her fellow members of the Garden Club, close neighbors, and the treasured Idgies.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, at 11:00 AM, Friday September 23, 2022, with Rev. Joseph Butler officiating. Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
