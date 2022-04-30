Nancy Shifflett Riggs, 92, of Penn Laird, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Riggs was born on September 1, 1929 in Harrisonburg to the late Elmer Lee and Lavenia Miller Dovel.
Nancy lived in Louisa, Va., for 26 years. While in Louisa, she worked at A & P grocery store. Nancy married her first husband Richard ‘Dick’ Shifflett on April 24, 1948. She later returned to Harrisonburg, Va., after the passing of Richard in December of 1996. She became a volunteer at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and a member of RMH Auxiliary since 2001. She then went on to marry her husband, Mason S. Riggs on September 11, 2004 who precedes her in death. Nancy will be remembered for her devotion to her family.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by brothers, Robert “Bob” Dovel and wife, Lois and William “Bill” Dovel.
Nancy is survived by four children, Sharon S. Greenwald and husband, David of New Bern, N.C., Debbie Lewis of Broadway, Va., Jeanne Horn of Richmond, Va., Richard F. “Rick” Shifflett, Jr., and wife, Dethzee of Penn Laird, Va.; two sisters, Betty Bowers and Janet Johnson both of Harrisonburg, Va.; two brothers, Elmer J. Dovel and wife, Nancy of Fairfax, Va., Richard ‘Dickie’ Dovel and wife, Noret of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Matthew Greenwald and wife, Tayler, Bryan Lewis; great-grandchild, Emily Grayce Lewis and another granddaughter the way, and one step-grandchild, Miguel “Mickie” Marcano and wife, Lianet Olivero and their children; Andriena Fernandez, Angel Marcano and Miguel Marcano.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, American Lung Association or Mount Olivet Christian Church in Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.
