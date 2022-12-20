A memorial service for Nancy Sleezer, who died Nov. 16, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 South High St., Harrisonburg, Va.
Nancy Sleezer
Mary Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletter sign up
No subscription is required to sign up for News-Record newsletters. Some links may take you to stories that require a subscription after a limited number of free views.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 25
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.