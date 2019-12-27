Nancy Stroop Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident.
Mrs. Lambert was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late, Ernest Edward and Hattie Edna Huffman Stroop.
In 1958, she married her husband of 45 years, Charles William “T.T.” Lambert, who preceded her in death in 2003. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Stroop, and grandson, Dustin Harlow.
Nancy lived all of her life in Harrisonburg was employed with Sancar, Marshalls and retired from Finders Keepers in 2015. She was a Jeff Gordon and NASCAR fan, enjoyed sewing, word find puzzles, craft shows and collecting salt and pepper shakers of which she had a huge collection. She also enjoyed going to lawn parties, would sit for hours and play bingo, and always drove a Ford vehicle.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie L. Harlow and husband, Bobby, and Patricia L. Spitler and late husband, Charles Spitler, Jr.; brother, Willie Stroop and girlfriend, Doris Pelter; grandchildren, Scotty Harlow, Kelly Vanderpuye, Kari Spitler and fiancé, Adam Wojtysiak, Kimberly Spitler and fiancé, Matty Bennett, as well as great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanija and Daniel, and special friends, Gracie Thacker and Helen Hensley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
