Nancy Warble Knight
Nancy Warble Knight, 83, of Elkton, passed away May 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Knight was born July 4, 1939, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the daughter of the late Layton Warble Sr. and Sarah Leffel Warble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Lou Morris and Patricia Ann Knight.
Mrs. Knight attended McGaheysville High School and was retired from Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center and was also a seamstress at Metro Pants in her earlier years. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and taking car rides. She loved reading her Bible and singing gospel music. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
On Oct. 12, 1963, she married Johnnie Knight, who survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Marla Lawson and fiancé, Richard Morris, of Shenandoah, Carolyn Caldwell and husband, Scott of Stokesdale, N.C., and Tina Blose and husband, Bobby, of Verona; brother, Layton Warble Jr. and wife, Myrtie, of Waynesboro; sister, Ellen Popkins of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Angela Knight Shifflett officiating. Family and friends may call at the Knight home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
