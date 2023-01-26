Nancy Wisner Thomas, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was born April 7, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. to the late Emens B. and Ruth Wiley Wisner.
Nancy loved to swim and learned when she was a little girl spending most summers at her grandparent's cottage. She became an excellent swimmer and continued swimming for exercise even in her later years. Her dad passed away when she was 3 months old and she lived with her mother, sister and brother in Detroit and then Dearborn, Mich. She went to Redford High School, where her aunt, Phyllis Sutliff, was head of the English Dept. After high school, she joined the Peace Corp. and went to Khartoum, Sudan until war broke out there. She then worked for the State Dept. at the American Embassy in Saigon until the communists took it and she was evacuated. She vacationed in Thailand where she sent many gifts back to the whole family. Back in the states she worked as an executive secretary for Comsat/Lockheed Martin for 28 years before retiring.
Nancy married Joseph Arnold Thomas in 1982 and they were married for 28 years before Joe passed away.
Survivors include her nephews, Robert E. Wisner Jr. and wife, Denise, of Shelby Twp., Mich., Tucker and wife, Julia, of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces, Lynne and husband, August “Bud” Martin, Kimberly Bloom of Zionsville, Ind.; stepson, Timothy Michael and wife, Jennifer; stepdaughter, Deirdre Thomas of Mass.; sisters-in-law, Ann Thomas of Bethesda, Md., Sylvia May of Shenandoah, and Rebecca Lawson of Florida; best friend, Mary Burns, (husband, Pete Schmidt and daughter, Emma Burns Schmidt) and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Wisner Sr. and wife, Jean; her sister, Winnifred Moore; her nephews, Scott and Todd Moore; and her brothers-in-law, Bill Thomas and Glenwood "Woodie" May.
A funeral service with the Rev. James Kite officiating will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton, Va. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.