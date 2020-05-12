Nancylee Virginia Smith Hinkle, 87, of Broadway, Va., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Linville, Va., and was a daughter of the late Lurty H. Smith and Ethel M. Derrow Smith.
She had worked at Sancar, Metro Pants and Brockway Imco. Nancy was a graduate of Linville Edom school and was a member of Linville United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Robert H. “Bob” Hinkle; daughter, Deborah Conley and husband, Curtis, of Linville; sons, David Hinkle and wife, Dona, of Penn Laird and Dale Hinkle and wife, Ginny, of Linville; one sister, Mae Bennett of Harrisonburg; six granddaughters; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; one stepgranddaughter and three stepgreat-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Friends and family may view and sign the register book from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg on Friday, May 15, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows and Pastor Marlene Chandler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Linville United Methodist Church, 5290 Kratzer Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.