Naoma Root Dean Clague passed away quietly on July 15, 2022, with her husband, Allen, present. She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Oklahoma to Fred and Nannie Root. Naoma's father moved the family to California after her mother died when she was young. She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother; one sister, Ercel Root McCollum; and four brothers, Dayton, Emmit, Fred, and Wandal. One half brother, Stanley, still lives.
Naoma met her first husband, David Dean, while he was serving in Civilian Conservation Corps and had a happy marriage for 45 years. She taught school in Maryland for 32 years, obtained a Master of Library Science and retired to Hendersonville, N.C. with David. Together, they started a 7-acre garden featuring azaleas and rhododendrons. They also started a safe home for battered women in the area. Naoma advocated in court for several years for battered women and helped start a crisis center for people in financial difficulties.
Four years after her first husband died of cancer, Naoma married a friend, Allen Clague Jr., who shared Naoma's lifetime enthusiasm of gardening and helping disadvantaged people. In 2000, the couple moved to Rockingham County, Va., and created a new garden featuring 3 acres of azaleas and rhododendrons. Naoma and Allen celebrated 28 years together in April. She accepted and was cherished by two stepchildren, Linda Clague and Allen Clague III (and wife, Susan), as well as two grandchildren, Allen IV and Lauren Clague Simmers (and husband, Chad), and one great-grandson, Ari. Naoma had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, whom she cherished deeply.
Naoma also had an informally adopted daughter, Jane Kabanda of Kampala, Uganda, whom she financed through school until Jane completed a medical degree, OBGYN fellowship, and Oncology fellowship. She now teaches medicine at Kampala University. They were very close. Jane, her husband, Charles, and their four children were part of Naoma's larger family.
Naoma will be remembered for her kind, generous spirit--quietly shared.
A memorial service at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren will be planned for a later date.
