Naomi B. Moyer
Naomi B. Moyer, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Bergton to the late Homer “Jack” and Ada Funkhouser Barb.
Naomi was a homemaker. She was a member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias, W.Va. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Wardensville, secretary of the East Hardy High School Scholarship Fund, and a Green Valley C.E.O.S. member.
On June 21, 1975, she married Stanley Bruce Moyer Jr., who preceded her in death May 8, 2015.
Surviving are one daughter, Karen Boyd and husband, Travis, of Newnan, Ga.; one grandson, Cameron Bruce Boyd; two sisters, Velma Cleaver of Mathias and Edith “Peach” Earls of Broadway; two brothers, Willard Barb of Mathias and Walter Barb of Mathias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Stanley Salyards will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday at Crab Run Church of the Brethren. Burial following the service will be private. The family requests that masks are required at the service.
Friends and family may view and sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanley Moyer Scholarship Fund, United Bank, c/o Jewel Cash-Litten, 361 South Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
