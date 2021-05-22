Naomi Derrow Comer
Naomi Derrow Comer, 85, of McGaheysville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2021. She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Treva Shirkey Derrow.
Mrs. Comer grew up in Harrisonburg and continued into the workforce through her employment with Shenandoah Poultry, housekeeping at James Madison University, and later Holly Farms. She, along with her husband, Rev. Wayne Comer, co-founded Grace Fellowship Church in Shenandoah, where they currently pastored. They were assisted in starting the church in Page County with the help of close friends, Shirley and Ann Alger.
Naomi was known as the first lady of the church though her commitment to the fellowship hall activities, church dinners, and leading of women’s ministry and groups. She will be remembered as a hard-working, Christian woman who loved her family and church.
Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Rev. L. Wayne Comer. Also surviving are a son, Curtis Ward and wife, Naomi; a daughter, Kim Roadcap and husband, Ronnie; two sisters, Florine Taylor, and Terry Shook; five grandchildren, Heather Ward, Curt Ward and wife, Bessie, Michelle Comer, Joe Ward and wife, Brittany, and Brooke Berry and husband, T.J.; five great-grandchildren, Madison Boyers, Myleigh Boyers, Bailey Rowland, Lilly Berry, and Aubree Berry; an adopted great-granddaughter, Breonna Ayers; an adopted great-great-granddaughter, Leilani, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Ellen Virginia Derrow, Elaine Armentrout, Patricia Campbell, and Lillian Elyard; two brothers, Raymond Derrow, and Robert Derrow, and Donald Derrow, who was raised in the home and considered a brother.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastors Larry and Wanda Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, May 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
