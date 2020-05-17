Naomi Guthrie Bare, 84, of Fulks Run, died May 16, 2020, at her home in Fulks Run. She was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Milam, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late John R.L. and Nellie Jane Mitchell Guthrie.
She had worked at H.D. Lee Company and Hartz Plant. She was a member of Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church near New Market.
On Nov. 2, 1957, she married Randolph Elwood Bare, who preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2010.
Surviving are a son, Randolph Bare of Fulks Run; two grandchildren, Stephanie Baker of Mayland and Dereck Turner of Bridgewater; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Don Guthrie of Broadway and John Sites of Broadway.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Frye; and a brother, Junior Guthrie.
Her son, Randolph, would like to send a special thank you to Darlene Sites and Tabitha Fields for their help and care of his mom.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a private graveside service at Woods Chapel Cemetery near New Market.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
