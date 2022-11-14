Naomi Mae Wine, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born in Virginia on Nov. 13, 1930, and was a daughter of Jesse and Georgie (Stoutamyer) Atwell.
On March 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Gerald C. Wine Sr., who preceded her in death.
Naomi worked as a housekeeper for Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her children, April (Jeffery) Cave of Bridgewater, James (Lacinda) Wine of Bridgewater and Karen Bowman of Bridgewater; siblings, James (Florene) Atwell of Elkton and Dingus (Vivian) Atwell of Penn Laird; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald C. Wine Jr., and siblings, Ileen Miller, Vera Fitzwater, June Wenger, Icy "Dolly" Rolston, Denny Atwell, and Beatrice Gum.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Lucas Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Firm Foundation Church Trust for the Christmas Jar, P.O. Box 2007, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
