Naomi Olwen Blay, 94, of Timberville, Va., died April 5, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Mount Jackson, Va. A celebration of her life will follow the service at the home of Nico and Barbara Blay Sutmoller, Barrington Farm. The family asks that you please wear pink in her honor and masks are optional at the church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
