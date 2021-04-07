Naomi Olwen Blay, 94, of Timberville, Va., died April 5, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 14, 1926, in London, Ontario, Canada. She was the daughter of the late Gerald Haighton Noyes and Bertie Olwen Noyes, and the granddaughter of the late Archbishop David Williams of Huron, Ontario.
Naomi was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a past member of the RMH Auxiliary, the Mount Jackson Garden Club, and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Guild of Mount Jackson.
She loved to read, knit, sew, and watch Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald movies. She loved her life on the farm with horses, birds and gardening, but most of all taking care of her precious family.
Naomi was a kind, strong, gentle and loving woman who was born on a farm in southern Ontario, lived in several cities, states, and countries throughout her husband’s career, and called the Valley her home for the past 50 years.
On May 20, 1950, she married Arthur Barrington Blay, who died Sept. 17, 2015.
She is survived by her two sisters, Joan Leighton of Victoria, Canada and Constance Mooney of Ottawa, Canada; her son, Dr. Andrew Blay of Timberville; daughters, Barbara Sutmoller (Nico) of Timberville and Teresa Martin (Rob) of Eden, N.C.; seven grandchildren, (Jenny, Krista, Todd, Travis, Craig, Jens and Saskia); and eight great-grandchildren (Morgan, Wyatt, Riley, Caleb, Blay, Bennett, Augie and Hugo).
A memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation services by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 117, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
