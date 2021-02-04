Naomi Virginia Cupp, 91, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at King's Daughter Community Health in Staunton. Naomi was born March 10, 1929, a daughter of the late Lula (McCray) and Levi Smith.
She was married twice; first to Everett C. Knott, and later to Harold William Cupp, both who preceded her in death.
Naomi is survived by a daughter, Nancy Beverage of Staunton; sons, Levi Knott and wife, Teresa, of Mount Solon, Larry Knott and wife, Donna, of Mount Solon, Kenneth Knott and wife, Debbie, of Kingsport, Tenn., Donnie Knott and wife, Amy, of Mount Solon, and Jeff Cupp of Staunton; brother, Bobby Smith of Deerfield; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Douglas Gordon of Churchville.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Gordon; son, Eddie Cupp; numerous brothers and sister; and son-in-law, Melvin Lee Beverage.
A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Churchville with David Kite officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
