Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep, 92, of Luray, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Born on March 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bergie and Pearl Cave Judd.
Naomi was a graduate of the 1947 Class of Luray High School. Following graduation, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. After returning to Luray, she was employed as an Administrative Secretary for the Virginia Department of Highways for over 20 years. While employed at the State Highway Department she met the love of her life, the late Robert W. Inskeep, Virginia State Game Warden, who was well-known and loved by the people of Page County, Va.
Naomi became an Avon Representative and sold Avon Products for over 30 years in the Luray Community. Naomi was a devoted and loving mother to Ruth Ann Seely and a devoted and loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, Nathan, Ben and Christopher Seely of Luray.
She was an active member of Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist Church since the 1950s where she was the Church Organist. She also taught Sunday School for over 35 years and also served as Church Secretary. For many years, Naomi coordinated the Christmas Shoebox Ministry for Samaritan’s Purse at Mount Carmel.
Naomi had three brothers and one sister in her immediate family. Randolph Judd, Carroll Judd, Dr. Wayne Judd, and Martha Judd Wing. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sister.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, at Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church in Luray. The funeral service will be held on Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church for their Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Ministry.
