Nathan Emerson “Nate” Yoder, 64, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. Nate was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Meyersdale, Pa., and was a son of the late Paul H. and Martha Marie (Miller) Yoder.
On April 14, 1979, he married Miriam “Mim” (Miller) Yoder, who survives. Also surviving are Nate’s children and grandchildren, Paul J. and Katrina (Martin) Yoder with grandchildren, Isela Joy and Matias Benjamin, of Harrisonburg; Amelia Marie and Blake Showalter with grandchildren, Alex Ty, Amiah Grace, and Aleah Faith, of Dayton, Va.; and Evan Jay and Kelsey (Miller) Yoder of Blacksburg, Va.
Nate served at Eastern Mennonite University & Seminary for more than 20 years as a professor of church history and university archivist. He earned his MA and PhD from the University of Notre Dame. In 2014, he published Together in the Work of the Lord, a history of the Conservative Mennonite Conference. Nate was a former pastor of Dayton (Virginia) Mennonite Church. He was a member of Mt. Clinton (Virginia) Mennonite Church.
Nate was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor to many. He is remembered for his profound faith and strength of character. Nate blessed countless lives as a pastor, professor, premarital counselor, and brother in the Way of Jesus. His warm presence, grace, wisdom, and compassion will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Nate was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Yoder and Sheldon Yoder. He is survived by siblings and their spouses, Nelson and Pat Yoder of Narvon, Pa.; Michael and Delores Yoder of Grantsville, Md.; Ethel and Robert Zook of Allensville, Pa.; Juanita Jo Yoder of Springs, Pa.; and Marcella and David Baugh of Lexington, Ky.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Jim Hershberger officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the Mt. Clinton Cemetery in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, P.O. Box 1563, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com or www.caringbridge.org.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
