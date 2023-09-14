Nathan Francis Beall III, 74, of Mount Jackson, Va. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. Pastors Glenn Turner and Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 6 - 8 p.m.
Nathan was born June 3, 1949, in Fresno, Calif. to the late Nathan Francis Beall Jr. and Frankie Baker Beall. He lived his younger years in Haymarket, Va., and later moved to Pensacola, Fla. Nathan settled in Shenandoah County 50 years ago where he married his wife, Mary Jane Myers Beall, on July 2, 1977, and started his own business, Beall's Remodeling and Construction.
Nathan was in business for over 40 years. He was a local builder and built many homes in the Bryce Resort area. He took great pride in his work and his attention to detail. When not working, you could find Nathan at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. He loved his church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Nathan loved his family and was very proud of them. He spoke highly of them any chance he could get. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved children, Nathan F. Beall IV (Heather), Molly Davis (Andy), Marcy Beall; two grandchildren, Nathan Beall V and Lee Dallas Beall; his pups, Abby and Dobby; and his grand pups, Amos, Ruth, and Beau.
Nathan is preceded by his parents and siblings, Wilbur Lee Beall and Christine Dillard.
Nathan never met a stranger, loved talking to people, enjoyed good food, and was a great friend to many.
Any donations can be made to the ALS Association, 30 W. Guide Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or the Conicville Fire Department, 763 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
