Nathaniel Wallace Aikens (Mullinax) of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on Jan. 11, 2023. Nathaniel was born in Tennessee on April 5, 1994, to proud parents, Larry and Holly Aikens.
He grew up in Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland, actively involved in his local church, school, and athletics. Nathaniel had a natural ability to make people laugh, and he enjoyed life to the fullest. In addition to making excellent grades, he led an active social life and earned his motorcycle license in his senior year of high school. He was an outstanding young person.
Nathaniel attended college in Pensacola, Fla. and became a police officer for the city. He would later transition to work for the Navy Federal Credit Union, eventually being promoted to a supervisor position.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Linda Aikens and Laura Nichols. He is survived by his wife, Kira and stepdaughter, Ari; sister, Jessica and her husband, Chad Saxe; daughter, Kirsten Aikens and her mother, Cheyenne Kellum; father and stepmother, Larry and Diane Aikens; mother and stepfather, Holly and Steve Mullinax; grandfathers, Larry Aikens Sr., (wife, Sheila) and Wallace Nichols; ex-wife, Stacy Easterday; stepsisters; numerous aunts and uncles; cousins; a newborn niece, Elaine; and numerous friends and co-workers.
Nathaniel's ability to light up a room with his smile and laughter will be greatly missed! He is loved by all who knew him.
Services will be held privately at the families' convenience. Thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated during this time.
