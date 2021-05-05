Nathaniel (Ned) Jay Kuller, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. Ned was born Oct. 21, 1936, in Patterson, N.J., to the late Lou and Tillie Kuller.
Ned was kind-hearted, with a generosity of spirit, deep faith and the most wonderful sense of humor. He was adored and respected by all who knew him.
Ned grew up in Parsippany, N.J. He earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology and attended management programs at the University of Virginia, University of Michigan and Harvard University graduate schools. He served as a volunteer fire fighter and as president of the Randolph, N.J. Fire Department in 1979.
Ned had an 18-year career with Allied-Signal Corp, was VP at Plaskon Products, Seamco, then a consultant for Retention Systems. Ned served as the president of Rocco Farm Foods, then as GM of Pennfield Farms. His international career highlights took him to China and Russia, first as GM for Jiananfung, a Chinese/American joint venture, then as director for Elinar Broiler, a Russian/American joint venture, while residing in Moscow for four years. He then directed his family business, Kuller Consultancy. He made valuable contributions and was well-respected in the poultry industry in Virginia and around the world. He was a huge baseball fan, die-hard N.Y. Giants fan and loved supporting his kids and grandchildren in their sporting events and activities.
Ned is survived by his wife, Janet Cardwell Kuller, of Harrisonburg; children, Stephen Kuller (Christy) of Weyers Cave, Kenneth Kuller (Debbi) of Zionsville, Ind., Nichelle Wadsworth of Massillon, Ohio, Gerald Kuller of West Chester, Pa., Dara Kuller of McGaheysville and Katrina Wadsworth Ruma of Massillon, Ohio; grandchildren, Alicia Wadsworth Thomas, Andrea Wadsworth Hurford, Beth Ann (Colin) Dreelin, Ben Kuller, Nick Kuller, Josh Kuller, Megan Kuller, Carrie Kuller, Nicholas Mankowski, Melina Brubaker and Cullen Brubaker (father, Steve Brubaker), along with five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ned was preceded in death by his brother, George and wife of 48 years, Janice Kuller.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail (Rt. 33 East). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ned’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation michaeljfox.org for Parkinson’s research or Tikvat Israel Messianic Synagogue, tikvatisrael.com in Richmond, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
