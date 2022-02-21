STAUNTON -- Neal Raymond Nelson, 76, husband of Ellyn “Elly” Louise Marshall-Nelson, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepson, Jeffrey Marshall.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
