Neff Charles ‘Nick’ Turner Jr.
Neff Charles “Nick” Turner, 56, of Rockingham, passed away May 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Nick was born June 16, 1963, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Neff Charles Turner Sr. of Rockingham and the late Patricia Ann (Biller) Turner.
He was employed with Wampler Hatchery, Sercuritze Company, and Wal-Mart Distribution. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, and old cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his companion, DeDe Stroop; two sons, Neff Turner III and Cody Turner, both of Rockingham, and his dog, Maggie; a sister, Kathy Forren and husband, Terry, of Harrisonburg and a nephew, Wesley Forren.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Grove Cemetery with Pastor Jim Hall officiating. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.McMullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.