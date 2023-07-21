Neil Gerard Shull, 54, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1968, in Rochester, N.Y., to Theresa Gulnac “Terry” Shull of Harrisonburg and the late Billy Ray Shull.
Neil graduated from Buffalo Gap High School with the class of 1987. He was employed with Daikin in Verona as a welder and had previously worked at Walker Manufacturing.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Benjamin Shull; a daughter, Anna Matthews and husband, Ty Brett; a grandson, Lennon Paul Matthews; an aunt, JoAnn Shull and best friend, G.M. Hutchison.
Respects may be paid to the family from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be at a later date at McKean Memorial Park Cemetery in Lewis Run, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
