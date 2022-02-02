Neil “Ozzie” Douglas Simmons, 69, of Broadway, Va., died Jan. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 5, 1952, in Brandywine, W.Va., to the late Guy Simmons and Carol Simmons Botkin.
Neil was a roofer for 35 years for Don Largent Roofing.
On April 14, 1993, he married the former Carolyn Strickler, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Wendy Corral and husband, Loopy, of Broadway and Angelyn Simmons and fiancée, Hensel Shiflett, of Broadway; one stepdaughter, Julie Simmons and husband, Travis, of Broadway; one brother, Perry Botkin of Franklin, W.Va.; three sisters, Elizabeth Hostetter of Hot Springs, Va., Fern Kline of Franklin, W.Va., and Carol Thompson of Brandywine, W.Va.; and seven grandchildren, Megan, Stephanie, Destani, Hailey, Abigayle, Braylynn, and Brentlee.
His son, Doug Simmons, preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are highly encouraged if not vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family to help offset expenses to 2587 Huff Trail, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.