Nelda Bell McDorman Knicely, 94, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Dayton on May 2, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Floyd and Nellie Bell (Reedy) McDorman.
Nelda had worked at IMCO and retired from Brockway. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren where she was active in the 65 and better group. She loved making yoyo quilts, her cats and traveling the country in her younger years.
She was united in marriage on July 20, 1944, to Cecil Hampton Knicely, who preceded her in death on April 4, 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Nellie Black and husband, Eddie, of Dayton; her son, Roger W. Knicely and wife, Cora, of Dayton; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Knicely of Dayton; four grandchildren, Sandy Black and wife, Jennifer, Robin Long and husband Charles, Shannon Knicely and Crystal Knicely; six great-granchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy C. Knicely and six brothers and sisters, Irene Clingempeel, Elmer McDorman, Hinton McDorman, Joseph McDorman, Paul McDorman and Naomi Swartz.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Marty Doss officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
