Nell Sedwick Hite, 90, of Luray, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
She was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Rumsey Nathan Sedwick and Ethel Belle Sedwick.
Nell had worked as an administrative assistant for the Food and Agriculture Organization. She was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church.
On May 16, 1952, she married Page Brubaker Hite, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Brubaker and Betty S. Brimm, both of Luray. Nell blessed her many nieces and nephews with love and affection.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer N., Julian R., Richard P. and James G. Sedwick; and three sisters, Marie Spitler, Wanda Adams and Catherine Fake.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Garland "Bubba" Gochenour. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
