Nellie Anna Sartin Neff
WAYNESBORO, Va. — Nellie Anna Sartin Neff passed away after a long, well-run race, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born April 23, 1925, in the town of Foxworth, Miss. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Fred and Hazel Spencer Sartin.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Shannon Allen Swortzel, four sisters and one brother. She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Sandra Earl Neff Swortzel and Mrs. Bobbie Nell Neff Gardner. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Lynn Swortzel, Matthew Jason Swortzel, Jennifer Swortzel Caruana, Jassica Swortzel Persinger, Tiffany Swortzel Randall and Holly Kristine Shomo and 14 great-grandchildren, Mrs. Meagan Sandra Swortzel Ours, Caleb David Swortzel, Toby Allen Swortzel, Laura Hazel Persinger, Daun LaRue Caruana, Cole Isaiah Swortzel, Andrew James Swortzel, Hope Elaine Persinger, Amanda Grace Caruana, Darcy Shannon Randall, Charles Samuel Randall, Kayla Imogen Randall, Jovin Emmett Swortzel and Elias M. Shomo, and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was a member of “the greatest generation” and served her country as a welder in California, building ships during WWII. She moved to Charlottesville, Va. and worked for her brother, John Sartin, in the auto upholstery business in the 1950s. She later moved to Waynesboro, Va. and owned and operated “The Seat Cover Center” for over 50 years. Through her business contacts she had a very positive impact on many people in the Waynesboro area.
She had a vision for a Nazarene Church in Waynesboro, Va. and was the driving force in its founding. She participated in many Virginia Nazarene Conference activities and was widely known throughout the state as a faithful member and leader in the church. She will be missed by many.
A family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park.
