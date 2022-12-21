Nellie Catherine (Nee Smith) Strong
Nell Strong of Luray and Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was 99 years old.
Born on Aug. 10, 1923, to Harry W. and Berta Spickard Smith in Roanoke, Va., Mrs. Strong completed her high school education at age sixteen and went on to graduate from Longwood Teachers College in Farmville, Va.
She worked for 23 years at Big Meadows Lodge on the Skyline Drive, a job that she really enjoyed and where she met many lifelong friends.
Mrs. Strong enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, the organ and needlework. She was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Strong is survived by her children, Wanda Pizzonia (Daniel), Lynda Harm, and Roger Strong.
She was grandmother to Erin Pizzonia (Yaro Pan), Chase Pizzonia (Juliet Lee), Caitlin Pizzonia (Paul Shapiro), Reade Pizzonia (Kendra), Grant Harm (LaurenJ), Neil Harm (Sara). She was also great-grandmother to Nora Harm, Everett Harm and Ruth Shapiro.
Mrs. Strong was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Strong; her brother, Carl R. Smith; her sister, Elsie Tyler; and her son-in-law, Douglas Harm.
Mrs. Strong will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Glade Creek Cemetery in Troutville, Va.
We will announce a date for a celebration of life to be held in Luray, Va.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service, Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va. (540) 982-2221.
